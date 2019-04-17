Maharshi: Video preview of Mahesh Babu’s next single Everest Anchuna will release on April 19

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 6.16 pm April 17 2019, 6.16 pm

Maharshi, Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie, is the talk of Tollywood now! Despite the election and IPL fevers gripping our country, there are very few cinema stars who can rise above all this din and make a statement with their movies' news! One such star is Mahesh Babu and he put up an Instagram post that comes as an exciting gift for all his fans. The first single from Maharshi - 'Choti Choti Baatein' was released on 29 March and came in for a lot of acclaim. Following this, the second single - 'Nuvve Samastham' was released last week and it became an instant rage amongst the Prince's fans. Now, he has announced the release date and time of the preview of his next song - 'Everest Anchuna'!

On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu revealed through a post on his Instagram page that the #EverestAnchuna song preview will happen on 19 April at 4:05 pm. It looks like this Friday just can't come soon enough for Mahesh Babu's fans! Maharshi is an action drama directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, C Ashwini Dutt and the Potluri family under their Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema banners! This movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead with Allari Naresh, Meenakshi Dixit, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Kumar and Rajendra Prasad in important roles! The star cast is quite huge with a number of other top actors like Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji also touted to be a part of it!

Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for Maharshi, which has cinematography by KU Mohanan, father of talented actress Malavika Mohanan. Praveen KL is handling the editing for this movie, which is slated to be hitting screens on May 9! With the release date nearing, the buzz around the movie is reaching a crescendo! Stay tuned for further updates...