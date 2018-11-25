Maharshi’s village set costs a whopping 7 crore, more deets here!

Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi is the actor’s 25th film and the team is not abiding by any kind of compromises to the scale on which it is being made. After completing an elaborate schedule in the USA, they are now back in Hyderabad to shoot the pending portions.

The shoot is currently underway at a humongous village set, which has been billed at a cost of 7 crores. Erected at the Ramoji Film City, this set will be the backdrop for some of the most important scenes in the second half. The makers had initially planned to can these portions at a real village but decided otherwise, citing security and crowd control concerns.

Mahesh Babu would be looking to strike another success at the box office, following his successful political entertainer Bharat Ane Nenu earlier this year. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Oopiri fame, Maharshi is touted to be the story of a man who comes down to his homeland to bring about a revolution in the agricultural sector.

After completing this film, Mahesh will move on to his next project with director Sukumar, a period drama. The shoot for the same will go on floors by the mid of 2019.