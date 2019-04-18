Mahat gets engaged to his lady love Prachi Mishra!

Siddarthsrinivas April 18 2019, 4.32 pm April 18 2019, 4.32 pm

The second season of Bigg Boss gave Mahat Raghavendra a big boost, as his appearance on the show won him a lot of fans despite being controversy’s favourite child. The actor was in the news during his time in and around the show, thanks to his relationship with actress Yaashika Aanand inside the house, which hit the marquee for all the wrong reasons. However, it looks like all has fallen into place right now, as Mahat has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Prachi Mishra.

Prachi is an Indian model who was crowned with the Femina Miss India Earth in 2012. She was also crowned with the Miss Congeniality Award during the sub-contests for Femina Miss India in 2012. Prachi met Mahat for the first time during an event in Dubai, post which they became a couple and have been dating for close to two years now. Despite the fact that Mahat did admit getting infatuated to Yaashika during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house, the couple has proved that nothing can do them apart by making up and understanding their space in the relationship.

On Wednesday night, Mahat announced his engagement with Prachi on his Twitter page, sharing a photo. Dressed in a lovely yellow saree, Prachi looked gorgeous alongside Mahat, who had donned the ethnic Tamil attire. A lot of Kollywood celebrities then started pouring in their wishes for the couple, who will be officially getting married later in 2019. Mahat is currently shooting for two comic capers, with one of them starring Yaashika as the heroine.