Young Mahat Raghavendra is known primarily for three reasons. His first shot to popularity was him acting in Venkat Prabhu’s Mankatha that had Ajith as the hero. Secondly, Mahat is known for his deep-rooted friendship with Simbu. When it comes to Simbu, the young actor would go to any extent to hand him his support. Thirdly his stint in the TV reality show-Bigg Boss season 2 in 2018. Mahat has not been having that many films to boot. He has two films, Kettavannu Peru Edutha Nallavanda and Yakan, in the production stage. Now he has signed a film where apparently he plays a film star and will romance four heroines.

Giving further details about this project, Mahat was quoted as saying, “This film is yet to be titled. I really liked the story that was narrated to me by director Rajesh Khanna. I will be essaying the role of an actor in the film. It is both fun and challenging too when I get to play my profession in my film. There is always learning in every film. I have always wanted to do heavy duty emotional sequences in my films. Luckily this film offers me the platform to exhibit my talent. Although it is a thriller, my portions will have humour too. In short, I will be showcasing a variety of emotions in this project”.