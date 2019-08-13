In Com Staff August 13 2019, 5.18 pm August 13 2019, 5.18 pm

Mahat Raghavendra has been a part of many films as a supporting actor but this time around he would be seen as the lead in a film that is being directed by the duo of Magesh and Venkatesh, who call themselves as MagVen. This film is untitled and has Yashika Anannd as the heroine. The supporting cast includes Ma Ka Pa Anand, Manobala and Sara Venkatesh. Sooraj Nallusamy is the DoP, S Thaman is the music composer and Hari Kiran is the dance choreographer of this film, which is being made as a bilingual in Tamil and Kannada. Recently, the team shot the intro song of the film at a hip bar which will basically be an introduction of all these five characters in the film.

About the film, hero Mahat states, “Directors Magesh and Venkatesh approached me with the story two years ago and they came back to me again with the producer R V Bharathan after I was out of the Bigg Boss house. They are soft-spoken, fun but sharp and have superb clarity about what they want. My role begins with a negative shade and slowly turns positive. I am delighted to work with Yashika Anannd after our Bigg Boss stint. We have great chemistry on screen. The intro song that we shot is very special to me as it is sung by my dear friend Simbu for me. He sang for my debut Telugu film and I am happy that he’s sung for this film too, as it marks my debut as a hero in Kollywood. This introduction song in a way describes who I am in real life.”

About the intro number and the film, one of the directors, Venkatesh said, “Our film is a horror-thriller. The song that we shot is an introduction of sorts for all the five characters in the film, Mahat, Yashika, Ma Ka Pa, Sara and Manobala sir. They play friends. Unlike other pub songs, which are usually about love failure or are special numbers, this one will be more celebratory and colourful. The song is sung by Simbu and starts as 'Drunken Monkey Dance', describes Mahat as a person. It has a cute signature step, which we’re sure will become a hit with youngsters.” We wish the team great success!