Superstar Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film is Mahavir Karna. Being made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores, the film is bankrolled by a New York production house called the United Film Kingdom and is directed by RS Vimal. This film is trilingual and is being made in Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. AR Rahman is to score the music for this film, which commenced last year at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Trivandrum. Now, the director has realised there is a huge scam going on in his name, as news of artists being cast for this film is doing the rounds. This has come as a huge shock to the team as well as the director.

Vimal was quoted as saying, “I was shocked to realize that in my name, there were scammers who were luring aspiring artists promising them roles in my film Mahavir Karna. A group of people had made fake Chennai and Mumbai addresses, letterheads and even a fake production company under my name as RS Vimal Films. As soon as I knew about this, I had alerted about this on my Facebook page and I started getting complaints from many people. From the number of complaints I received, I realize that the group must have earned lakhs of rupees!”