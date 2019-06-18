Superstar Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film is Mahavir Karna. Being made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores, the film is bankrolled by a New York production house called the United Film Kingdom and is directed by RS Vimal. This film is trilingual and is being made in Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. AR Rahman is to score the music for this film, which commenced last year at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Trivandrum. Now, the director has realised there is a huge scam going on in his name, as news of artists being cast for this film is doing the rounds. This has come as a huge shock to the team as well as the director.
Vimal was quoted as saying, “I was shocked to realize that in my name, there were scammers who were luring aspiring artists promising them roles in my film Mahavir Karna. A group of people had made fake Chennai and Mumbai addresses, letterheads and even a fake production company under my name as RS Vimal Films. As soon as I knew about this, I had alerted about this on my Facebook page and I started getting complaints from many people. From the number of complaints I received, I realize that the group must have earned lakhs of rupees!”
Apparently, some of the victims shared their Whatsapp conversations with these fraudsters. The weirdest part is that these people have offered the role of Kanchanamala - the love interest of the character Karna in the film to many people. Vimal has lodged a Police complaint and also written a letter to the Kerala CM, whose office responded saying that there will an inquiry team set up. Maharashtra Police will soon take up the case, Vimal adds. Regarding shooting schedule updates, Vimal says that he is yet to finalize the dates for their next schedule. "There's one schedule in Nepal which will have Vikram in it. The fact is that I had finalized all my artistes quite some time ago, though I didn't make any official announcement about any of it," he signs off. This is indeed a magnum opus in the making and we wait to see how it shapes up!