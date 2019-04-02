Mahendran showed me there was another Rajinikanth inside me, Superstar Rajinikanth pays respects to the departed director!

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 1.50 pm April 02 2019, 1.50 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth owes a lot to director Mahendran whose demise this morning has shaken up the entire industry and also his fans. Mahendran was a legend whose film making style was known for its subtlety and profundity. He was the man behind iconic films in Tamil cinema such as Mullum Malarum, Udhiri Pookkal, Nenjathai Killadhae, Nandu, Johnny, Kai Kudukkum Kai and others. His last film as a director was Saasanam in 2006 for National Film Development Corporation that featured Arvind Swami, Gautami and others.

Mahendran played an important force in Rajinikanth’s career and the actor was quick to reach out to the family of the departed to pay his respect and homage. Mahendran had directed Rajinikanth in Mullum Malarum, Mullum Malarumand Kai Kudukkum Kai. To the media present there, Rajini said, “Our friendship was something that existed beyond cinema. It was very deep. Mahendran was the one who showed me that there was another Rajinikanth inside me. He was the one who taught me a new dimension in my acting. After seeing Mullum Malarum, K Balachander sir told me that he was proud to have introduced me to Tamil cinema. Mahendran is responsible for that. Recently Mahendran and I shot for a couple of days for Petta. After a long time, we spoke lots. He was very dissatisfied and angry with the current politics and cinema. He was someone who never compromised his self respect for others, be it in cinema or his personal life. He has remained a role model for today’s directors. His demise is a great loss but as long as Tamil cinema lives, he will always remain immortal. I pray for his soul to rest in peace and offer my deep condolences to his family”.

Celebrities and common people were seen flocking the Pallikaranai residence of the director to pay their homage. May his soul rest in peace.