Mahendran, the National Award winning director and actor passes away after a prolonged illness

April 02 2019

Director R Mahendran known for his path-breaking films such as Udhiri Pookkal, Mullum Malarum, Johnny, Nenjathai Killadhae, Nandu, Metti, Kai Kudukkum Kai and others, breathed his last this morning (2nd April) in Chennai after a prolonged illness. He was 79 years old and is survived by wife Jasmine, son director John Roshan Mahendran and daughters Dimple and Anurita. Mahendran had not been keeping well for a while and was admitted in Apollo Hospitals Chennai for renal dysfunction. Son John Mahendran shared the sad news via social media this morning and since then condolences have been pouring in from all quarters. The mortal remains of the director have been kept at his residence for people to pay their homage.

Born in 1939 in Ilayaankudi in Tamil Nadu to Joseph Chellaiah and Manonmani as Alexander, Mahendran did his Intermediate course in Madurai American College. Later he completed Bachelors degree in Economics from Karaikudi Azhagappa College. He impressed the late MGR with his speech when the latter came to his college for a function. It was MGR who gave Mahendran opportunities to write many plays during those days and also the position of an assistant director for Kasilingam in the film Kanchi Thalaivan.

Mahendran wrote the story for the 1966 film Naam Moovar which was a grand success. This was followed by his stint as a story writer in many films such as Sabash Thambi, Panakkaara Pillai, and Nirai Kudam etc. It was Mahendran who wrote the story and screenplay for Sivaji Ganesan’s blockbuster film Thanga Padakkam which was actually made as a play first and recorded great success. LAter, Mahendran wrote the story and screenplay for many films such as Aadu Puli Aattam, Vaazhndu Kaatugiren, Rishimoolam and many others. Mahendran’s first directorial was Mullum Malarum which is considered as a classic and an important film in Superstar Rajinikanth’s filmography. This venture was followed by gems such as Udhiri Pookkal, Nenjathai Killadhae, Nandu and Johnny. Nenjathai Killadhae fetched Mahendran his national award. In recent years, Mahendran was seen in front of the camera in Vijay’s Theri, Vijay Sethupathi’s Seethakkadhi, Nimir, Mr.Chandramouli and the latest Boomerang.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the director and respect to the departed soul.