Tuesday, April 2nd 2019
Mahendran, the National Award winning director and actor passes away after a prolonged illness

Mahendran, the National Award winning director and actor passes away after a prolonged illness

Veteran filmmaker Mahendran breathed his last on April 2, 2019.

