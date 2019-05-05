Mahesh Babu admits his biggest difficulty while doing Maharshi

Lmk May 05 2019, 5.16 pm May 05 2019, 5.16 pm

The Vamshi Paidipally directed Maharshi, starring Superstar Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, is just 4 days away from its grand release on May 9th. The advance bookings of the film have already been opened in some complexes and it’s all set to take a gargantuan opening in all release centres. Mahesh Babu is extremely confident about the film (his 25th) and sounded optimistic about a blockbuster result in a pre-release interaction with the Telugu media on Saturday.

Vamsi narrated the story of this film for about 40 minutes to me, and I was instantly hooked to his idea and my character. The film will also leave an impact on society due to the strong manner in which it deals with an emotional issue (expected to be surrounding farmers)”, said Mahesh. He also added that doing the college portions, which would occupy about 45 minutes of the film, were extremely challenging and difficult for him as he had to modify his looks, attitude, dialogue delivery and body language to be convincing in that part.

Mahesh also addressed the social media talk among fans and movie buffs that Maharshi looks similar in theme to his blockbuster Srimanthudu, directed by Koratala Siva. “Even I am aware of such comparisons. You need to watch the film for yourself to know what the similarities exactly are. I’ll say that both the stories are completely different.”

Mahesh also said that his father Krishna has already seen some rushes and footage of Maharshi and that he is very happy with the way the film has turned out. We can’t wait to watch the film on May 9th!