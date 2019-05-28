Mahesh Babu and his back to back 1 crore grossers

Lmk May 28 2019, 3.54 pm May 28 2019, 3.54 pm

After its 3rd weekend, ‘SSMB 25’ Maharshi has crossed the elusive 1 crore gross mark (quite an ask for non-Tamil films) in Chennai city. This is a commendable achievement considering the volume of films that have released this summer, from all the main languages. After 18 days, this Mahesh Babu starrer has grossed 1.02 crore in Chennai and looks good to add some more. This is Mahesh’s 2nd 1 crore+ grosser in Chennai, after the all-time record holder Bharat Ane Nenu which grossed a whopping 1.71 crore last year. He continues to hold on to his bastion here in Tamil Nadu. Other big Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun are yet to score a 1 crore grosser in Chennai; Ram Charan did so with his mega-blockbuster Rangasthalam last year.

Mahesh’s next film (his 26th) will be with director Anil Ravipudi who recently posted a tweet packed with emojis. The tweet hints that the director is done with the writing and planning part, and that he is all geared up to begin filming soon.

👌⭐ 🖊️📋 ✅ 🔥 🎬 🔜 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 26, 2019

His tweet has drawn many responses from Mahesh fans who have posted all their demands from the film. Some of the responses to this creative, wacky tweet are quite hilarious. Rahul Ravindran, the director of Chi La Sow and the upcoming Nagarjuna starrer Manmadhudu 2, posted a similar tweet appreciating Anil for his tweet.

SSMB 26 is said to be a cop story in a Rayalaseema setting. Mahesh fans will get to see their icon in a ‘massy' avatar after his recent suave, sophisticated outings in most of his films over the past few years. Rashmika Mandanna of Geetha Govindam fame is the frontrunner to be Mahesh’s heroine in this film, which is slated to release for Sankranti 2020.