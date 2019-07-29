In Com Staff July 29 2019, 8.55 pm July 29 2019, 8.55 pm

Mahesh Babu is among one of the most admired actors. The actor was recently seen in his 25th film, Maharshi. Although the film did not do all that well at the box office, people appreciated his acting chopes. As already known, the actor is currently busy with the shoot of his next, which has been titled Sarileru Neekevaaru. However, it looks like following the path of many others before him, Mahesh is not just stopping at acting. The actor took to Twitter and announced his new apparel brand, which has been named Humbl!

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh uploaded a stylish picture of him and announced the name of the brand. He wrote that their ‘Humbl endeavour’ starts today and he thanked his fans for all the love and support. He even wrote that Humbl is not just a brand of clothing but it is in fact a way of living. He also announced that the launch will be happening on August 7. Just like him, among popular stars, Salman Khan is also one such actor who has his own clothing line. Mahesh Babu already has his own production house and he even owns a superplex named AMB Cinemas. The actor is now all set to go full-on entrepreneur mode with his clothing brand. It will sure be interesting to see whether this brand works with the audience or not! From the picture that Mahesh posted, it is evident that the clothing line will be very fashionable and it might just become a hit.

See his tweet below :

Our Humbl endeavour unveils today. Thank you all for the astounding response 🤗🤗 For us, The Humbl Co. is not just clothing, it’s a way of life. We welcome you all to the @thehumblco family. Stay tuned for the launch on 7th August! #theHUMBLco pic.twitter.com/eLAR13jBgt — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 29, 2019