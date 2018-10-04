Mahesh Babu calls Chekka Chivantha Vaanam the movie of the decade

While Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has emerged a blockbuster success in TN, Karnataka and in all the overseas markets like USA, Australia, New Zealand, UK, UAE-GCC and Malaysia, the Telugu dubbed version titled Nawab has been quite a damp squib. The consensus is that the film has been lost in translation and that the dubbed version lacks the soul and feel of the original.

Nawab was well-promoted actually and some of the stars associated with the film even took a trip to Hyderabad to promote the film. Mani Ratnam and AR.Rahman were also a part of it.

If you haven't seen the film, go grab your tickets people. We are witnessing a classic...👍 movie of the decade!! The master is back & how! 💪💪#ChekkaChivanthaVaanam — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 2, 2018

Nawab may finally see some hope in AP and TS as Superstar Mahesh Babu has tweeted about Chekka Chivantha Vaanam after seeing a private screening of the film at his home. Being someone who grew up in Chennai and knows Tamil well, he saw CCV and not Nawab.He was completely floored by the film and called it the ‘movie of the decade’ and a ‘classic’. Mahesh strongly recommended to his followers to see the film. The makers would now hope that the film would get a boost in the Telugu states, with the Superstar's words.

Mahesh did the same for Irumbu Thirai (Abhimanyudu) a few months back. The star also appreciates any good Telugu film that comes out, and acts as a genuine ambassador for the industry.