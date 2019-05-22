Mahesh Babu contemplates repeating the Maharshi combo once again!

Siddarthsrinivas May 22 2019, 2.37 pm May 22 2019, 2.37 pm

The kind of success that Maharshi has brought to the Telugu industry is something that doesn’t happen quite often. With stunning collections all around, the film has lived up to the tag of being the tent pole release of the summer, battling a weak pre-release buzz and mixed reviews. Maharshi’s great show at the box office has made its star Mahesh Babu very happy, more so because it is his landmark 25th film. Apart from celebrating the success with the entire team and having a lot of post-release promotional outings along with the film’s director Vamshi Paidipally, Mahesh is seriously looking at the option of working with the director once again very soon.

Vamshi, who still hasn’t signed his next film, has been asked by Mahesh to work on the one-liners that he has in mind with immediate effect. If things go right with the star being happy about the script, this is a project that could take off as early as next year.

Mahesh has now departed on a family vacation to the United Kingdom and will be out of the station until the 15th of June. On return, he will start working on his film with Anil Ravipudi, the director of F2: Fun and Frustration. The project is touted to be a fun-filled entertainer in which Mahesh will reportedly be playing the role of a cop suffering from homophobia.

Mahesh has also lined up his future projects with Parasuram and Sukumar, which will be taking off in quick succession. He is also in talks with SS Rajamouli and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for possible collaborations in the future. Amidst all these big names, it would be interesting to see how he can squeeze in another film from Vamshi. All said and done, the road ahead looks really exciting for the star!