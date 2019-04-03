Mahesh Babu doesn't eye Bollywood; says he will stick to the South

Lmk April 03 2019, 9.02 pm April 03 2019, 9.02 pm

With Mahesh Babu’s pan-Indian appeal and massive fan base, there are rumours every now and then that he would be venturing out to make his Bollywood debut eventually. Apart from his Telugu films, he has so far done a Tamil - Telugu bilingual (Spyder) while his Hindi exposure is limited to the dubbed versions of his films which are aired on TV and released online. The star is now clear that he doesn’t want to do a straight Hindi film and would rather focus on the South.

When asked about his Bollywood plans, the actor said, “I don’t think a direct Bollywood debut would happen because South films are huge now. When you make an amazing South film and you tell an amazing story, it can be a pan-Indian film with a dubbed version for the Hindi audiences. SS Rajamouli has shown us that with Baahubali. So, I think my passion stays here in South films. I’ll try to do better films here itself.”

Mahesh is currently in the process of completing work on his next film Maharshi, set to release on May 9. The star has already started dubbing for the film, while two songs remain to be shot. The team plans to shoot one of these songs in Dubai while the other one will be shot in Hyderabad. By mid-April, they intend to complete all the production formalities. Since his character involves many stages of life, Mahesh is apparently taking efforts to show variations in his dubbing too. Being his 25th film, he is attaching some extra significance to this film.