Mahesh Babu eyes a period film next?

Even though he is only halfway through with the shoot of his upcoming film Maharshi, it looks like Superstar Mahesh Babu has already finalised his next film with director Sukumar. The duo had previously worked together in 1: Nenokkadine, which didn’t do well at the box office but is seen today as a different and brave attempt.

If sources are to believed, this new film will be a period drama based on a famous novel which spoke about the Telangana warriors who fought against the Nizams in the 19th century. Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling this high-budgeted project on a grand scale. Sukumar met Mahesh recently with the bound script, receiving a green signal from the actor to begin the groundwork.

Sukumar’s last outing Rangasthalam, which had Ram Charan and Samantha in the lead, went on to become a considerable blockbuster grossing more than 100 crores at the box office. This, in turn, raised the expectations on his next project, making him a much sought-out director in the Tollywood circle.

Mahesh is expected to wrap up his portions for Maharshi by the end of the year, after which he would start working on this exciting project. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be revealed in the coming days through an official statement.