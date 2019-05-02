Mahesh Babu fails to mention his blockbuster Pokkiri director; makes amends on Twitter

Lmk May 02 2019, 5.01 pm May 02 2019, 5.01 pm

Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi is high;y anticipated. The film is just a week away from its grand release on May 9, and the expectations are rising with each passing day. At the pre-release event of the film (which was also attended by Venkatesh and Vijay Deverakonda), its trailer was launched to a resounding response. Mahesh’s crisp speech at the event is the talk of the town now. Excerpts below:

“I really like Venkatesh ‘annaiya’, among all Telugu heroes. He carries so much positive energy and is considered a lucky charm at any film set or event. I’m happy that he made it for my event today. I admire Vijay Deverakonda among the younger generation of heroes. I liked his work in Arjun Reddy and I’m happy that his life and career are going great guns now.”

Mahesh also mentioned some of the key directors who delivered big hits and important films to him. He singled out Raghavendra Rao who introduced him as a hero with Raja Kumarudu, Krishna Vamsi for bringing out the actor in him through Murari, Gunashekar for giving him the next level of stardom with Okkadu, Trivikram for giving him a market in the USA and a huge family audience base with Athadu, Srinu Vaitla for giving him the turning point flick Dookudu and Koratala Siva for lifting his career twice with Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. Controversially, Mahesh missed out Puri Jagannath, who directed his smash hit Pokkiri and later the successful Businessman too. Mahesh made amends for the miss and tweeted about Puri, soon after the event.

Missed mentioning an important person in my speech today. In my 25 films journey, it was #Pokiri that made me a Superstar. Thank you so much @purijagan !!! Thanks for giving me Pokiri 🤗 A film that will always be remembered. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 1, 2019

Thank you so much sir . Always love youuuuuuuuuu . Maharshi trailer is rocking😃💃🏼 https://t.co/UpxJnUddsn — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 1, 2019

Mahesh also spoke in glowing terms about his Maharshi team members. “Thank you Pooja for keenly noticing that I can be a director in future. But thank you, I’m happy being an actor (laughed). Director Vamshi is like my younger brother. He waited almost 2 to 3 years for me when I finished some other films. He told me that only I can do Maharshi. Few other directors drift away to other heroes even if there is a delay of two months, but Vamshi hung on firmly for me”, said Mahesh.

Mahesh concluded his speech talking about his ever-loyal fans. “Without you, I won’t be here; I can’t explain your love in words. I wish that this love and affection continues for many more films and years.”