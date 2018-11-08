Mahesh Babu forgets bitter Spyder memories and bats for Sarkar

Though his film Spyder, with director A.R.Murugadoss, was a big disaster last year, Superstar Mahesh Babu has gone out of his way and sportingly tweeted a good review for the director's latest Sarkar, starring Thalapathy Vijay. The tweet has gone viral in a big way and has created a bridge between fans of Mahesh and Vijay.

#Sarkar is an engaging political drama!! Thoroughly enjoyed it... An @ARMurugadoss trademark film👏👏👏 Congrats to the entire team👍 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2018

Spyder is a film that is despised by a majority of Mahesh's fans as he was shown in a very subtle, low-key manner in the film. Fans continue to troll Murugadoss for not giving any heroic elements to their favourite icon in Spyder and keeping all the spotlight on the antagonist, played by S.J.Suryah.

This being the case, it's really nice to see Mahesh Babu do his bit for Sarkar and also tagging Murugadoss in particular, in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Sarkar's Telugu version has taken a day 1 share of 2.35 CR from the two Telugu states. This is Vijay's career-best opening there. The film needs to recover about 7.5 CR there to be termed a hit.

Will Mahesh Babu's tweet create a positive impact and enable the film to sustain and attain the much coveted hit status in the coming days? Let's wait and watch.