In Com Staff July 16 2019, 6.11 pm July 16 2019, 6.11 pm

The ICC World Cup had our entire country in its grip for quite some time. While the Indian cricket team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, performed exceptionally well, they lost in the semi-finals to New Zealand. This disheartened all cricket fans in India but the show went on for New Zealand and England. The final match took place a couple of days ago and it was easily one of the most epic cricket matches ever. While England went on to lift the cup, New Zealand’s efforts were applauded by all. Superstar Mahesh Babu too took to Twitter and wrote that he is still hungover from the match! He too is of the opinion that even if England won the trophy, New Zealand won everybody's hearts!

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote that this was the most exciting finals ever and that he has not been able to get over it. He congratulated both the teams and said that even if England got to lift the trophy, New Zealand ended up winning all the hearts. Mahesh has always been a huge fan of cricket and it is known that both Vamsi Paidipally and Mahesh Babu went to watch the India vs Australia match in June. He had even posted a picture of him sitting beside his son Gautam, at the stadium. Well, we are sure that we have an ardent cricket fan in Mahesh.

Take look at the tweet:

Still hungover from last night's match... Most exciting finals ever👏👏👏 Great cricket!!! England might have won the game but New Zealand surely won hearts. Congratulations to both the sides! 👏#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Kaq6LbKKZj — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 15, 2019