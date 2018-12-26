Mahesh Babu is contemplating on producing a web series!

Mahesh Babu is a man who is always busy as an actor and has recently entered the business arena by opening his own multiplex. Mahesh is now seriously considering bankrolling a web series in 2019, for which he is putting together a team. Debutant Hussain, who has impressed the actor and his team with a whacky script, will be helming the web series. Apart from this, Mahesh is also plotting an idea of producing films with newcomers at small budgets, expanding his horizons in full force.

The actor is now taking a break before he resumes the final schedule of his family entertainer, Maharshi, in which he will be seen moving from a college student to an entrepreneur. More than 50% of the shoot has been done across the United States, with some portions left to be canned in Hyderabad. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Oopiri fame, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. Being the star’s 25th film, he is taking extra care and putting in his best efforts with an intent to continue the success streak after Bharat Ane Nenu.

Right after the release of Maharshi, Mahesh will be joining hands with Rangasthalam director Sukumar for a period film.