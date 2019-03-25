Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s freaking him out

It was a big day for Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu and his scores of fans. After a long wait, the very special wax statue of the actor was finally unveiled in Hyderabad through a special event, which had officials from Madame Tussauds coming down and participating in it. Opening up at the event, Mahesh Babu started off his speech by bringing out five words to describe his feeling – excited, happy, thrilled, scared, and weird.

After its launch in Hyderabad, the figure will be transported to Singapore where it will be placed alongside other important Indian celebrity statues. “I’ve heard so much about Madame Tussauds Singapore, it is really a world-renowned attraction. For me, it’s an honor to join so many legends of Indian cinema, and I can’t wait to go there with my family and visit the place,” said Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu is indeed the first ever South-Indian star to have a statue for himself, for Prabhas’ Baahubali statue was themed on the character alone. Commenting on that, Mahesh said “Really excited, would be an understatement. Such things give you a sense of achievement, I’m really honored.”

Mahesh also spoke about the extreme and cumbersome sitting process where close to 200 measurements were taken and put into perfection. “The attention to detail is amazing. The hair color, the way my eyes look, the texture of my skin – everything was noted right. Three months ago, they sent me an image of the statue, which was still at work. When I showed it to my friends, they thought it was from a photo shoot,” said the actor.The statue was finally unveiled to the public after a countdown. Mahesh’s first reaction? Well, he said, “It’s freaking me out right now!”