Mahesh Babu on Maharshi’s success: Couldn’t have asked for a better landmark film

Siddarthsrinivas May 18 2019, 6.50 pm May 18 2019, 6.50 pm

Even after the film going past a 100 crores at the box office, Mahesh Babu is busy promoting Maharshi all around the Telugu states. The actor had been to a couple of theatres, and had also visited the Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet to spend time with the school kids, discussing their opinions on the future prospects of farming and their idea on improving the status of the environment. Mahesh attended the event at the school as a special guest, as it is the one where director Vamshi Paidipally had done his schooling.

Mahesh interacted with the school kids for over an hour, answering questions about Maharshi, his farming experiences, his upcoming films and also his family. Speaking at the event, the actor said, “I definitely couldn’t have asked for a better landmark film than Maharshi. I love to do socially charged films, and am very happy about doing Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi in quick succession as they all have important messages to the society. Working with real farmers was a wonderful experience, as it took me back to my roots. It is very important that children are well-informed about the importance of agriculture and its future at an early stage.”

Maharshi put across the concept of Weekend Agriculture, which encourages working personnel to strike a balance between their daily office culture and the much-needed farming activities. The last forty minutes of the film have brought a strong message to the audiences, which is the heart of its success. Mahesh will soon be leaving on a holiday to the UK, in order to spend some quality time with his family.