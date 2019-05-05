Mahesh Babu opens up about teaming up with Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli

Lmk May 05 2019, 5.16 pm May 05 2019, 5.16 pm

Before ace director SS Rajamouli announced his ongoing magnum opus RRR with Ram Charan and NTR in the lead roles, there were numerous speculations in Tollywood circles that he would do a film with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Once the shooting of RRR commenced and Mahesh also got busy with Maharshi, this news fizzled out naturally. Now as Mahesh is busy promoting Maharshi with a slew of interviews, he has again talked about this SS Rajamouli film with a lot of optimism. “A film with Rajamouli sir is definitely under discussion. We will announce it at the right time. Talks have been initialised as of now”, said Mahesh.

This confirmation from the star himself has sent his fans into a zone of excitement and anticipation. This Mahesh - Rajamouli film is expected to go on floors either in 2020-end or early 2021. RRR is being planned as a July 30th release in 2020 and Rajamouli is expected to cool down his heels for a short while after the release, before commencing work on his next project. Mahesh is also expected to wrap a couple of films before diving into this planned Rajamouli film.

Mahesh has also confirmed that his next film after Maharshi would be with F2 director Anil Ravipudi. This film would be formally announced soon and it’s expected to be a complete entertainer. Mahesh also said that he didn’t go ahead with the planned film with director Sukumar as he didn’t find that script as entertaining as he had expected.