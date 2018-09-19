Mahesh Babu picks a unique name for his multiplex chain

For quite some time, Superstar Mahesh Babu has been silently working in the background on his multiplex chain which will possess some high-range, state-of-the-art features. The actor has joined hands with top distributor Asian Sunil for this venture, and is now in the process of constructing a huge structure in Gachibowli - a suburb of Hyderabad.

Christened AMB Cinemas, the multiplex will soon be expanded on a grand scale to various sectors of the Telugu speaking states. The attraction will be open to the public by next year. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu has also insisted on the idea of the ‘M Lounge’, a special space within the multiplex for gaming and recreation, apart from the films that it would be screening.

On the acting front, Mahesh is currently working on Maharshi – the upcoming entertainer packaged by Vamshi Paidipally. The team completed the initial portions of the film in Dehradun, and will be moving to the USA soon for the next leg of shoot. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in this film.

The actor has also signed a new film with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga, which will go on floors in 2019. He is definitely keeping his slate packed with something to do every day, proving the much-loved superstar that he is!