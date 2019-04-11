image
  3. Regional
Mahesh Babu reunites with his favourite Athadu director Trivikram

Regional

Mahesh Babu reunites with his favourite Athadu director Trivikram

Trivikram directed films like Athadu and Khaleja for Mahesh Babu

back
AthaduKhalejaMahesh BabuMahesh Babu moviesMahesh Babu TwitterTrending In SouthTrivikram
nextAditi Rao Hydari: Dhanush is very understanding and sensitive to what we need as actors

within