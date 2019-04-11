Mahesh Babu reunites with his favourite Athadu director Trivikram

Lmk April 11 2019, 4.42 pm April 11 2019, 4.42 pm

Even as Superstar Mahesh is busy wrapping the shoot of his next release Maharshi, he took some time off from his busy schedule to shoot for an ad film commercial, earlier this week. Mahesh is no stranger to ads, and he is very popular in the advertising world as well. The man who directed his new ad film was none other than ace director Trivikram, who has done films like Athadu (a cult classic blockbuster and a strong favourite on TV whenever it is screened) and Khaleja with Mahesh. Mahesh tweeted about this experience, calling Trivikram his favourite.

Even as there are never-ending demands from fans of the two to see them do a film together again, news of this ad film shoot is some solace to them. After the release of Maharshi, Mahesh would be doing his next film mostly with ‘F2’ fame Anil Ravipudi, while Trivikram will soon begin the shoot of his next film with Allu Arjun as the hero. He even met the ‘Stylish Star’ recently on his birthday and wished him in person. We hope Mahesh and Trivikram would reunite for a film project soon.