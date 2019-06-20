In Com Staff June 20 2019, 8.53 pm June 20 2019, 8.53 pm

Prince of Tollywood - Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of his latest release Maharshi, which was the landmark 25th film in his career. The movie, which released on May 9th early this year, is still going strong at many theatres and has been raking in the moolah at the Box Office. This movie, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, was produced jointly by the Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema banners. Following Maharshi's release, Mahesh Babu and his family took off on a vacation to Europe and they were spotted watching an India match a couple of days back, at the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Photos of their vacation have been doing the rounds on the internet and they have been giving us quite a few family goals. Recently, Mahesh was interviewed by a leading media and in this interaction, he has opened up on his wife Namrata and their children.

Mahesh Babu got married to actress Namrata Shirodkar, in 2005 and the couple has two kids - a son Gautham and daughter Sitara. Talking about his family, Mahesh has stated that they are his backbone and biggest support system. He was quoted as saying, "Namrata is the stricter one and I think it's a good thing. While I am doing all the pampering, she keeps a tab on not letting it go overboard and that helps the kids to stay grounded." In the interview, Mahesh has also been quoted as calling his family his "biggest stress-buster" and added that his wife and kids are always there for him whenever he is anxious and not just for release-day jitters. There are also reports that following the debacle of his Tamil debut Spyder, Mahesh has decided to put his foray into other languages on temporary hold.