Mahesh Babu to visit popular Hyderabad theatre to celebrate Maharshi with fans

Lmk May 15 2019, 12.04 am May 15 2019, 12.04 am

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi is having a glorious run in theatres in the Telugu states. The first 5 days share of the film in AP - TS is more than 53 crores and the film is fast heading towards the break-even mark in the domestic front. In the US, Maharshi is nearing the 1.5 million $ gross mark and has a long way to go still. Mahesh has been quite active in promoting the film by giving interviews and also engaging with his fans on social media. He has kept the momentum going post-release as well, and not just stopped with pre-release promotions. The team also had a success meet before the media on Sunday morning.

To take it a step further, Mahesh will be visiting the popular Sudarshan 35MM theatre at RTC X Roads, Hyderabad on Wednesday evening at 6 PM. This is an important theatre for the Superstar as a lot of his memorable blockbusters such as Murari, Okkadu, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, SVSC & now Maharshi have been screened here and done rousing business. It’s quite remarkable to see such a big star take up this public promotional activity at the peak of his career. Clearly, Maharshi being his 25th film has made it extra special for Mahesh. One can’t wait to see how fans would receive his entry at the theatre; one can expect crazy scenes of fan frenzy!

Maharshi is an entertaining social drama that has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced jointly by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and PVP Cinema. The film’s message on conserving and propagating farming has been received well by the masses.