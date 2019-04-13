image
  3. Regional
Mahesh Babu to wrap up Maharshi’s dubbing this week and scoot off on a holiday!

Regional

Mahesh Babu to wrap up Maharshi’s dubbing this week and scoot off on a holiday!

Maharshi is gearing up for a grand release on the 9th of May.

back
EntertainmentMaharshiMahesh BaburegionalVamshi Paidipally
nextRana Ranbir shares details about his character In Manje Bistre 2

within