Mahesh Babu to wrap up Maharshi’s dubbing this week and scoot off on a holiday!

Siddarthsrinivas April 13 2019, 12.32 pm April 13 2019, 12.32 pm

Fighting through all the hiccups and the mishaps, the team of Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi is now almost done with the post-production stretch of the film, except for the fact that two songs are yet to be canned. With less than a month left for the release, director Vamshi Paidipally and his clan have sped up the process and are now getting done with the dubbing work for the film, including that of Mahesh Babu.

According to a birdie from the unit, “Mahesh Babu will be finishing off the dubbing for his portions by the end of the week, post which the team will focus on the same for the supporting characters and the other miscellaneous work as well. The actor will be taking a short break to spend time with his family, after which he will join the team in Dubai for the final schedule of the film where two songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad will be shot. With that, the entire shoot for the film will be wrapped up.”

Maharshi is gearing up for a grand release on the 9of May. Overseas distributors have already locked up a huge number of screens, as there is no big challenge from the neighbouring industries for the same date. In a summer which is filled with films featuring second and third-tier stars, Maharshi becomes the go-to film for family audiences, and its release date which falls right in the middle of the season is a huge added advantage. A blockbuster on cards? Let’s see.