On the occasion of his father Superstar Krishna’s 75th birthday, the title of Mahesh Babu’s 26th film was officially announced by the makers at the stroke of midnight. The film has been tilted Sarileru Neekevvaru (No one can match you / No comparisons) and the film will hit the screens on Sankranthi 2020. This news update has excited Mahesh fans who are already basking in the glorious success of Maharshi.

Sarileru Neekevvaru will be directed by Anil Ravipudi and will be produced jointly by Mahesh himself, along with Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. The young and pretty Rashmika Mandanna is the front-runner to play the lead heroine’s role while Jagapati Babu is said to be the lead antagonist. Sarileru Neekevvaru will be a ‘pakka’ commercial entertainer and there are rumours that it will have a Rayalaseema backdrop. There are also unconfirmed reports that Mahesh will play a cop in the film; the title logo hints that he may be playing an army man (due to the presence of an army rifle and helmet).

After the huge success of Maharshi, a film which has crossed the 100 crores worldwide share mark, the expectations surrounding Sarileru Neekevvaru are huge already. If Mahesh can manage to score a hit again, it will mark his hat-trick success after Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi. Mahesh fans are expecting a more gallery pleasing from Anil Ravipudi, after his sophisticated recent outings. After '1 Nenokkadine' in 2014, Sarileru Neekevvaru will be one more Sankranthi release for Mahesh. The festival mood will surely add some extra hype and craze to the film.

Wishing the inspiration of my life, my father, the evergreen Superstar a very Happy Birthday ❤❤❤#Happy75thBirthdaySuperstarKrishna — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2019

We also wish Superstar Krishna a very happy birthday. Krishna is seen as a pioneer in Telugu commercial cinema. Mahesh wished his dad on Twitter, calling him the “inspiration of his life”.