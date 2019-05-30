Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu director to produce his next?

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 4.16 pm May 30 2019, 4.16 pm

As Tollywood Superstar Mahesh’s Babu 26th film is all set to be officially launched in a couple of days, there are a lot of directors in contention for the 27th film which will go on floors in the final quarter this year. Geetha Govindam director Parasuram is one of the front runners for the film, as he has already met Mahesh to discuss the premise of the story he has on mind. On the first instance, the project was supposed to be bankrolled by Allu Aravind under the prestigious banner of Geetha Arts. But now, there seems to be a change in the production house, due to unknown reasons. Going by the latest reports coming in, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu director Koratala Siva will be co-producing the film along with dear friend Mikkilineni Sudhakar.

Mahesh holds a lot of respect for Koratala Siva as he has delivered two of the star’s biggest successes. Thus, the signs of the project materialising could get stronger with the blockbuster director coming in as the producer. We will have to wait and see whether there would be an official announcement, on the same, in the coming days.

Following the blockbuster success of his movie Maharshi, Mahesh Babu took off on a holiday to London with his family. A source close to the actor tells us, “The star will be present at a couple of India’s games at the Cricket World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday. On return, he will start shooting for his film with Anil Ravipudi.” The project which is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara reportedly has Rashmika Mandanna playing the heroine, while Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in pivotal roles. The makers will be doing their best to prepare the film in time for a Sankranthi 2020 release.