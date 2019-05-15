  3. Regional
Mahesh Babu’s big vacay plans may include cheering for India at the World Cup!

Regional

Mahesh Babu’s big vacay plans may include cheering for India at the World Cup!

Mahesh Babu’s vacation plan is to head to England and witness India playing at the World Cup 2019!

back
Anil RavipudiCricket World CupEngland cricket world cupF2: Fun and FrustrationMaharshiMahesh BabuRamya KrishnanVenkatesh
nextThalapathy 64 to have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander?

within