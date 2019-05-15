Mahesh Babu’s big vacay plans may include cheering for India at the World Cup!

Siddarthsrinivas May 16 2019, 3.08 pm May 16 2019, 3.08 pm

With his 25th film in Maharshi, Mahesh Babu has put another success in his pocket. The film has turned out to become a blockbuster, raking in more than 100 crores at the worldwide box office within its first week itself. And deservingly so, Mahesh Babu has decided to take off on a big vacation with his family and has plotted his plans already. And one of his outings may include cheering for the Indian team at the upcoming Cricket World Cup which takes off by the end of the month.

According to a source close to the actor, “Mahesh Babu is a huge fan of the sport, and always follows the game and its happenings. He even attended the big final in 2011 when India lifted the World Cup. As a part of his vacation, Mahesh has shown interest to attend a couple of games which India plays at England. Joining him on this trip will be actor Venkatesh, who is another huge cricket enthusiast.”

Without rushing too many things after the success story of Maharshi, Mahesh will take some time out before getting start with his new film. To be directed by Anil Ravipudi of F2: Fun and Frustration fame, the new project will be an out-and-out family entertainer with loads of comedy. A big star cast featuring names such as Ramya Krishnan is being put together for this film, which will start off in June. After a couple of films projected on social and political issues, fans are expecting a light-hearted joyride from the actor and this film is expected to play to the gallery in style!