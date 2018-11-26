Mahesh Babu's chance encounter with a 106 year old fan

Fans travelling from far off places and coming over to meet their favorite star at shooting spots happens quite often. All the big Indian movie stars realise the importance of spending such times with their fans and making their dreams come true with a simple gesture like an autograph or a photograph. But when the fan happens to be a 106-year-old woman, then it has to be doubly special and calls for extra attention.

This is exactly what happened at the shooting spot of superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Maharshi when 106-year-old Relangi Satyavati came over to meet Mahesh all the way from Rajahmundry. Mahesh was truly humbled with this experience and shared pictures of this meeting on his Instagram, Twitter and also uploaded a short video of this meeting on his YouTube channel. He said that this time around, it is he who feels extremely happy to meet his fan.

Such genuine words from the Superstar! These ‘aww’ moments won over the social media instantly. And, Mahesh’s fans have one more reason to rejoice after his recent stunning action-packed Thums Up ad.