Mahesh Babu's hit Maharshi emerges the highest grossing Telugu film of 2019

Lmk May 20 2019, 7.48 pm May 20 2019, 7.48 pm

Ever since the promotions of the film commenced, Mahesh Babu has been making it pretty clear that Maharshi is a very special film in his career. Being his 25th film, the star expressed his satisfaction at the way the film had turned out in all his pre-release interviews. Post its theatrical release, he is quite thrilled with the way Maharshi has collected at the box office and has attended quite a few promotional events, success meets, given many interviews and visited a popular theater too to thank his fans. After a grand success meet held in Vijayawada on May 18, Mahesh posted a detailed note on his social media thanking the film’s director Vamshi Paidipally. Mahesh posted, “Vamshi, you have given me my finest and proudest film till date. I still remember the day when you said that no one else can play this part other than Mahesh Babu. That for me, brother, is the biggest compliment ever. Will always be grateful to you. Continue making films with your heart like #Maharshi, and win hearts.”

Over the course of its 2nd weekend, Maharshi has also emerged as the highest grossing Telugu film of the year, surpassing the lifetime numbers of F2: Fun and Frustration. Maharshi is soon expected to cross the 150 crores worldwide gross mark and make a push towards Bharat Ane Nenu (161 crores lifetime worldwide gross) to become the career-best box office grosser in Mahesh’s career.

Maharshi still has some gas left in the tank and we have to see how far it goes. Last Friday’s main release ABCD, starring Allu Sirish, didn’t pose much of a threat to Maharshi, though it did open fairly well in the Telugu states. This coming Friday, we have Sita starring Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas as the main release.