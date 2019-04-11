Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi bags a big deal as overseas rights get sold for a towering price!

Siddarthsrinivas April 11 2019, 1.47 pm April 11 2019, 1.47 pm

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi is on the final stage of completion, as the team is about to leave for Dubai to can the last song for the film. Meanwhile, at the business end, the makers of the film have been pushing their product across the globe, trying to bag the best offers. And the news just coming in confirms that Maharshi’s overseas rights have been purchased by Great India Films for a huge price of 12.5 crore.

Earlier on, Maharshi was in a state of bother as there were no takers for the film because of the high price that the producers had quoted, along with the mediocre buzz that it had. The fact that the rights have been sold for a towering price such as this guarantees good prospects for the team. The film is indeed the sole tentpole release of the summer, which is packed with medium-sized ventures.

The entire shoot for Maharshi will be wrapped up by the third week of April, with the post-production work too taking place simultaneously. According to sources, the entire first half of the film has been locked with editing work progressing for the second half now. The recently released teaser of the film promised an action-packed outing with a good load of emotions as well. This is Mahesh Babu’s 25film in his career, and he would be looking for a big blockbuster to stronghold his name amidst the box office rulers.