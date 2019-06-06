Lmk June 06 2019, 3.09 pm June 06 2019, 3.09 pm

‘SSMB 25’ Maharshi is in no hurry to end its glorious run, anytime soon. The film is still doing great business in the Telugu states with jam-packed shows in its 4th weekend. The film has crossed 25 days in theatres and even the weekdays are seeing steady audience footfalls. Maharshi has crossed the 30 crores share mark in the Nizam territory (with 30.4 crores) and has become the first film outside the Baahubali series to break into this elite club in Nizam. The total worldwide share of the film is now 100 crores and counting, and the total worldwide gross is around 175 crores. This career-best grosser of Mahesh has been the big highpoint of the summer for Tollywood. Maharshi is expected to keep adding on to its final tally in the coming days. The new releases over the past few weeks such as ABCD, Sita and the most recent NGK haven’t hampered Maharshi’s run in any way.

Meanwhile, Mahesh is gearing up to begin the shooting of his next film Sarileru Neekevvaru, in which he plays an army man. F2 fame Anil Ravipudi will be directing this commercial entertainer in which the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapati Babu and Vijayashanti will also be seen. Devi Sri Prasad will be scoring the music yet again for a Mahesh film, and he has already promised to up his game, at the pooja ceremony of the film.