Mahesh Babu's Maharshi fourth single Padara Padara to be out on April 24!

April 22 2019, 11.54 pm

Mahesh Babu fans are getting more and more excited by the clock as the release of the superstar’s next film, Maharshi, comes close. The film, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has wrapped up its shoot a few days back and now the promotional activities are taking place. Fans are obviously very eager to know every single update about the film and the makers are being careful enough to keep the buzz going. Keeping up with the great promotional work, the makers have now announced that the fourth single from the film will be out on April 24!

Taking to Twitter the director announced that the fourth single from the film is titled Padara Padara and it will be unveiled on April 24 at 4:05 pm! Along with this news, a new poster from the film has also been unveiled and might we say, Mahesh Babu looks extremely sharp in it. The actor is in the costume of a person who would work on a farm which only suggests that the song may be around villagers and farming, We surely cannot wait to hear this one! Can you?

Pooja Hegde, who impressed fans with her performance in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, plays the female lead in Maharshi. The film is being jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, PVP Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies. Praveen KL is in charge of the editing while KU Mohanan is handling the cinematography. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for this film. Stay tuned for more updates!