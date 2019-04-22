image
  3. Regional
Mahesh Babu's Maharshi fourth single Padara Padara to be out on April 24!

Regional

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi fourth single Padara Padara to be out on April 24!

Padara Padara is being jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, PVP Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies.

back
MaharshiMahesh BabuPadara PadaraPooja HegdePVP CinemaSri Venkateswara CreationsTrending In SouthVamshi PaidipallyVyjayanthi Movies
nextAhead of the elections, Suresh Gopi visits Mohanlal to seek his blessings

within