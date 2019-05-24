Mahesh Babu's Maharshi looks strong in its third week in the theatres

Lmk May 24 2019, 9.08 pm May 24 2019, 9.08 pm

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s recent social drama Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, enters the third week of its run, looking steady and strong at the box office. The film has already grossed more than Rs 150 crores worldwide, with a total share of more than Rs 90 crores. It is expected to get to its total breakeven share mark of about Rs 95 crores, in the coming days. That will make Maharshi Mahesh’s career-best grosser beating Bharat Ane Nenu. In the Nizam territory, Maharshi is already a massive blockbuster while the overseas zone is expected to be a loss-making proposition due to the film’s underperformance in the USA.

In Chennai city, Maharshi has grossed Rs 98 lakhs after 15 days in theatres and is at the doorstep of the Rs 1 crore mark. Maharshi will become the seventhTelugu film to gross more than Rs 1 crore in Chennai city, if and when it does so. Bharat Ane Nenu sits at the top with a whopping lifetime gross of Rs 1.7 crores.

In the overall standing in terms of total lifetime worldwide shares of Telugu films, Maharshi may fall behind the two Baahubali films, Rangasthalam, and Khaidi No. 150, and settle for the fifth spot.

Mahesh will begin work on his next film (SSMB 26), with director Anil Ravipudi, once he returns from his family vacation. A film with director Trivikram and a mega project with SS Rajamouli are also in the Superstar’s future pipeline.

He is also touted to do one more film with director Vamshi Paidipally, due to the overwhelming impact created by Maharshi. Whether the two would make a sequel to Maharshi or go for a fresh script cannot be ascertained yet. Vamshi would finish his next film and then only start work on his new film with Mahesh.