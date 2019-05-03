Mahesh Babu's Maharshi passes the censor test without any hiccups

Lmk May 03 2019, 11.08 pm May 03 2019, 11.08 pm

Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi is gearing up for its grand release on May 9th. Mahesh fans are counting down to the release date with a lot of anticipation. The film has cleared the censor process and has been passed with a U/A certificate without any cuts. Vamshi Paidipally has directed Maharshi and the recently launched trailer showcased three different shades and phases of Mahesh - as a college student, a high profile business magnet and a farmer.

Allari Naresh, Jagapati Babu, Prakash Raj also play important roles while Pooja Hegde is the lead heroine. Maharshi is said to carry a runtime of close to 3 hours. The film will open a day in advance in the USA, as is the norm, and it’s expected to take a thunderous opening all over the globe. After the resounding success of Bharat Ane Nenu last summer, Maharshi is expected to carry forward Mahesh’s success streak.

Maharshi is reported to have some powerful scenes surrounding farmer issues. When a big star like Mahesh talks about such topical societal issues in his films, it’ll surely get a huge reach among the masses and is also bound to create discussions and a possible change in society too. The film has also been packaged with other entertainment elements such as action, romance, friendship and drama.

Maharshi is expected to be a memorable silver jubilee outing for Mahesh and his fans. Tollywood will be looking at one more summer hit this year after Majili, Chitralahari and Jersey.