Mahesh Babu's Maharshi sails past half-a-million-dollar milestone in USA premieres

Lmk May 10 2019, 9.22 am May 10 2019, 9.22 am

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi had a fairly good opening in the USA on Wednesday night, with its premiere shows. While there were expectations that Maharshi will gross more than $ 1 million from the premiere shows itself, the film had to deal with the phenomenal Avengers: End Game which is still dominating the US box office with a large share of screens and shows. Maharshi has reportedly grossed $ 511 K from its premiere shows and is the 6th best opening for a Mahesh film in the US.

His top US premiere grossers are as follow,

Spyder : $1.005 Million

Bharat Ane Nenu : $835 K

Brahmotsavam : $560 K

Srimanthudu : $537 K

Aagadu : $524 K

Maharshi : $511 K

Maharshi has registered the best start in the US, considering all the Telugu films that have released this year so far. The film has been met with fairly good reviews and it’s expected to cross more milestones in the coming days and weeks.

Maharshi's start in the home markets has also been superb. A place like Chennai where Mahesh has a huge fan following saw the early morning 5 am show go housefull in a core Tamil film theater like Kasi. Fans celebrated the release of the film like any big Tamil superstar’s film. They whistled, hooted and clapped throughout the film’s run time.

Maharshi has to recover about 100 crores worldwide share to emerge successful for all its buyers. The summer release time coupled with decent reports is expected to take the film to the winning post. We shall keep you posted on all its box office numbers.