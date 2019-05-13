Mahesh Babu's Maharshi storms past 100 crores worldwide gross

Lmk May 13 2019, 2.07 pm May 13 2019, 2.07 pm

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi, which opened in theaters on May 9th, has stormed past the 100 crores worldwide gross mark at the end of its opening weekend. It looks well placed to cross the numbers of Bharat Ane Nenu in quick time, and emerge the star’s career best. The film is doing really well in the Telugu states, with the performance in Karnataka, USA and TN also being appreciable. The 4-days total share of Maharshi in the Telugu states is close to 50 crores, with Nizam being the best performing region with a share of 16.61 crores. Maharshi has set non-Baahubali opening records for Telugu cinema in territories like Nizam and Krishna. The film has slightly under performed in the USA so far and has grossed close to 1.4 million $ after its opening weekend.

The Maharshi team had a success meet on Sunday, and Mahesh Babu spoke with a lot of pride. He literally raised his collar and thanked and hugged the film's director Vamshi Paidipally. He dedicated the success of the film to all mothers, due to the Mother's Day connect. He also added that prior to the release of all his films, he visits his mom and gets a cup of coffee from her, like how one gets ‘prasadham’ at temples.

As we’ve reported earlier, Maharshi needs to get a worldwide share of about 100 crores to emerge profitable to all its stakeholders. The start has been fantastic and the film is expected to keep its run going, without any strong competition in the near future.