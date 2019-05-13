  3. Regional
Mahesh Babu's Maharshi storms past 100 crores worldwide gross

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi, which opened in theaters on May 9th, has stormed past the 100 crores worldwide gross mark at the end of its opening weekend.

BaahubaliBharat Ane NenuMaharshiMaharshi Box OfficeMahesh BabuNizamVamshi Paidipally
