Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi’s prerelease business next only to Baahubali 2, Agnyaathavaasi and Spyder

Lmk April 12 2019, 2.59 pm April 12 2019, 2.59 pm

We had reported recently that the pre-release rights of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next release Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, are high on demand. The film is slated to have a huge worldwide release on May 9 as the big summer treat. We hear from authentic trade sources that the total value of the worldwide theatrical and non-theatrical rights of the film would be close to 145 crore. This is a humongous sum and an extraordinary pre-release revenue for the producers of the film. This is the third time in succession that a Mahesh Babu film has bagged pre-release revenue in excess of 100 crore, after Spyder (a bonafide Telugu - Tamil bilingual) and Bharat Ane Nenu. His fans are proudly bragging about this stat.

In Telugu cinema, Maharshi’s pre-release business is said to be next only to Baahubali 2, Agnyaathavaasi and Spyder. The Telugu states theatrical rights are said to be valued at around 72 crore, the overseas release rights have gone for about 21 crore. The other non-theatrical rights (like Telugu satellite rights, Hindi satellite rights, audio rights and the digital streaming deal with Amazon Prime) are expected to bring in close to 49 crore for the producers, thereby taking the total pre-release revenue to close to 145 crore. The exact figures would be available closer to the film’s release date.

Mahesh proves his strong market value yet again, with Maharshi’s pre-release business. The film should hopefully gross the big bucks and put smiles on the faces of all buyers, after it opens on May 9th.