Mahesh Babu's Maharshi’s second single Nuvve Samastham is a rocking energetic number

In Com Staff April 12 2019, 8.19 pm April 12 2019, 8.19 pm

Maharshi is no doubt one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood, in recent times. The teaser of this movie, which was released sometime back, was heavily appreciated by fans and the anticipation rate is extremely high. Now, as promised earlier by the makers, the fans of Mahesh Babu have been given another gift. The makers unveiled the second song from the movie and fans are obviously going gaga over it. The song has been titled 'Nuvve Samastham' and it is a peppy number from the film. It has been released on Mahesh Babu’s social networking page and it has already gotten a lot of views.

The first soundtrack of the film 'Choti Choti Baatein' was released earlier by the makers and received a very good response from the audiences too. This film is helmed by Vamsi Paidipally. It also stars Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. This venture is superstar Mahesh Babu's 25th film and major parts of it have been shot in the USA. Reportedly, the story revolves around Mahesh, an NRI businessman, who returns to his village. The actor is currently dubbing for his role and reports also state that the remaining two songs will be shot next month.

Apparently, Mahesh will be seen in a brand new avatar in this film. This project is being jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, PVP Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for this project, while KU Mohanan is cranking the camera and Praveen KL is in charge of the editing! Stay tuned for more updates on this film!