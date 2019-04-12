image
  3. Regional
Mahesh Babu's Maharshi’s second single Nuvve Samastham is a rocking energetic number

Regional

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi’s second single Nuvve Samastham is a rocking energetic number

The first soundtrack of the film 'Choti Choti Baatein' was released earlier by the makers and received a very good response from the audiences

back
Allari NareshMaharshiMaharshi songMahesh BabuNuvve SamasthamPooja HegdesongTrending In SouthVamsi Paidipally
nextFitness freak Samantha rates her father-in-law Nagarjuna on top

within