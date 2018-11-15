Mahesh Babu’s multiplex set to kickstart with 2.0!

As we had reported earlier, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has been closely monitoring the construction of his own multiplex AMB Cinemas. The actor has collaborated with Asian Group, who are one of the leading film distribution heads in Andhra and Telangana. The first outlet of the multiplex chain has been erected in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The multiplex is said to be a first-of-its-kind luxury cinema experience offering viewers with top-notch facilities, world-class projection and a wide range of accessories and canteen counters.

The inauguration of the complex was supposed to take place for Diwali by opening with Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, but the operators decided to push it further for unknown reasons.

Now, it has been revealed that the event will take place on the 29th of November with the multiplex having Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 as the first film being screened. Mahesh, who is now shooting for his upcoming family entertainer Maharshi, will take a break to attend the inauguration with a lot of guests who are close to him.

The actor has plans to establish AMB, a much sought-out brand which celebrates cinema. His team have already locked two other locations where they will soon start construction for the forthcoming multiplexes.