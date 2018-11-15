image
Thursday, November 15th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mahesh Babu’s multiplex set to kickstart with 2.0!

Regional

Mahesh Babu’s multiplex set to kickstart with 2.0!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 15 2018, 1.00 pm
back
2.0Aamir KhanEntertainmentMahesh BabuRajinikanthregionalThugs of Hindostan
nextThala Ajith has his plate full with film and non-film commitments
ALSO READ

Mahesh Babu forgets bitter Spyder memories and bats for Sarkar

Here’s why Mahesh Babu’s fundraising event in the US has been called off!

Mahesh Babu eyes a period film next?