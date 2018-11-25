Mahesh Babu's new action packed ad is an absolute stunner!

Mahesh Babu has had a good 2018 with his political drama Bharat Ane Nenu emerging successful at the box-office, grossing more than 160 CR worldwide. Mahesh returned to winning ways with this Koratala Siva directorial after back to back duds in the form of Brahmotsavam and Spyder. The star is currently shooting for his 25th film, Maharshi directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Maharshi will release in the summer of 2019 in April. Mahesh is said to be playing a suave, sophisticated role in this film, true to his real-life personality.

One of the most action-packed ads that I’ve ever been a part of. Excited to share with you guys! Enjoy the Chase!#TasteTheThunder @ThumsUpOfficial pic.twitter.com/3viyHMpZFS — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) 24 November 2018

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s new ad for Thums Up has released. It is action-packed and larger than life, unlike any Indian commercial released so far. Mahesh, himself, tweeted on Saturday that this was one of the most action-packed ads that he had ever shot for.

The video looks terrific, with the star involved in an intense chase sequence in a forbidden forest setting. He has to escape from a group of forest bandits who are after him while also making sure that he doesn’t miss his bottle of Thums Up. He looks stunning, to say the least, and the action choreography and cinematography for this and are top notch and rival what we see in big-budgeted action films on the big screen. The way Mahesh sprints is a sight to behold for his huge fan base.