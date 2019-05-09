Mahesh Babu's next with Anil Ravipudi to be a full-on comedy entertainer!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 5.29 pm May 09 2019, 5.29 pm

After much anticipation, Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi has finally released and even though it is just the first day, fans are already raving about this film. The makers of this film did excellent promotional work and made sure the hype for Mahesh’s landmark film was high enough. Well, now it is time for Mahesh to move on to his next project and we all know that his 26th film is going to be with Anil Ravipudi. Tentatively being called as SSMB 26, the film goes on floors in June. While earlier not much was known about this film or his role in the film, Mahesh has said, in a recent interview, that this project will see him doing a lot of comedy.

Mahesh said in a recent interview that he is finally going to go back to doing comedy for this film and that he is eagerly waiting to go out of his comfort zone. Talking at a media interaction Mahesh said, "My previous outings were very intense projects. So, once I wanted to do a full-length entertainer like Dookudu, I thought to come out from my comfort zone. It would be a refreshing start for me as well. That’s why I selected Anil Ravipudi’s script. The movie is a crucial subject with a blend of entertainment and social message. It will go on floors from June end."

Our source close to Mahesh said, “Mahesh’s 26film will be surrounded by a lot of comedy. In fact, the actor has not played such a character since Dookudu.” Reports state that the film will have Vijayashanthi and Rashmika Mandanna playing pivotal roles. More updates on this are awaited.