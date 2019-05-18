Mahesh Babu’s penchant for social dramas to continue with his next as well?

Siddarthsrinivas May 18 2019, 12.30 pm May 18 2019, 12.30 pm

Mahesh Babu’s recent release in Maharshi has gone on to rock the worldwide box office, achieving its hit status a couple of days ago. Being the actor’s 25th film in his career, it was important that Maharshi had to strike gold, and his fans are very happy with the result that has come off. The actor will soon be leaving for a vacation to the UK, with his family. On return, he will be starting off with the shoot of his next film with director Anil Ravipudi of F2: Fun and Frustration fame. However, an interesting update on his upcoming film with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram has now hit the marquee.

According to a source from the industry, we hear “Mahesh Babu’s film with Parasuram is said to focus on an important issue in the country, which was all over the news recently. The director is almost done with the final version of the script, and will be meeting the actor soon for a narration.” After light-hearted entertainers at the start of his career, it looks like Parasuram has opted for a content-heavy storyline for his next, in order to reach out to the masses. The film will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind, under his home banner Geetha Arts.

Mahesh is also in talks with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and Sukumar for his other films, which will take off in the near future. With such a good set of films up his sleeve, there’s no stopping the superstar from strengthening his control at the Tollywood box office.