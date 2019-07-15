In Com Staff July 15 2019, 5.39 pm July 15 2019, 5.39 pm

Mahesh Babu’s landmark 25th film Maharshi did quite well at the box office but did not receive great reviews critically. Although Mahesh's fans had high hopes from the actor, many of them were disappointed with the film overall. Since then, Mahesh Babu has moved on to his next big project with director Anil Ravipudi. This film, which has been titled Sarileru Neekevvaru, will see the actor playing the role of an army officer. Just recently, after a picture of the actor from the sets got leaked, the director announced that his character would go by the name of Major Ajay Krishna in the movie! Now, another interesting update has come forward. It has been announced that Rathnavelu is handling the cinematography for this film.

Taking to Twitter, the director posted a selfie with the popular DOP and welcomed him on board. As already known, the shoot is currently going on in Kashmir. Previously, Mahesh Babu and Rathnavelu have worked on films like 1: Nenokkadine and Brahmostavam. Well, hopefully, this time around too, the duo will bring forth magic on-screen! Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead in this movie. It is being reported that after the Kashmir schedule, the team will be heading to Hyderabad. Reportedly, the team will be shooting some romantic scenes in Hyderabad. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Vijayashanti. The latter is said to be playing the role of Mahesh Babu’s mother in the film.

Take a look at the tweet:

The Camera Rolls by @RathnaveluDOP garu 🎥 Team is delighted with the Shoot in Kashmir🏔 It’s a pleasure working with you sir! 😃#SarileruNeekevvaru #sankranthi2020 pic.twitter.com/XFtGlWcQXX — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) July 15, 2019