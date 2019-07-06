In Com Staff July 06 2019, 7.05 pm July 06 2019, 7.05 pm

Super Star Mahesh Babu's latest release Maharshi, was a milestone movie in his career as it was his 25th. This movie, directed by Vamsi Paidapally, released on May 9th and is still running in a few theatres. Maharshi received mixed reviews upon release but had good collections at the box office. Earlier, it was announced that following this movie, Mahesh would be next seen in a new project with Anil Ravipudi. Titled Sarileru Neekevvaru, this movie is being jointly bankrolled by Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju, and Anil Sunkara, under the GMB Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and AK Entertainments banners. The first schedule of this movie is all set to get underway, soon. Now, we have some exciting news for Mahesh Babu fans.

Even before this new movie has gotten underway, the makers have come up with a new promotion strategy. They have made keychains with the title logo of the movie and already started distributing them among the industry members. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz right from the time it was announced and with this new promotion strategy also kicking off, it sure is only going to get better. Sarileru Neekevvaru will see Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead and will also mark the comeback of Lady Super Star Vijayashanti, with Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad also being a part of the cast. Mahesh Babu is said to be playing the role of an Army Major for the first time in his career.