Mahesh26 to go on floors without the main man himself?

Siddarthsrinivas May 27 2019, 6.10 pm May 27 2019, 6.10 pm

Luck struck big time for director Anil Ravipudi, who ruled the roost at the box office with his family entertainer F2: Fun and Frustration. The film went on to gross more than a 100 crores at the box office, as he quickly rose to fame and was in good demand. Anil was later locked down by Mahesh Babu as the director for his 26th film, the immediate next after the blockbuster Maharshi. The star firmed up everything from his side before departing for a big vacation, but it now looks like the project will start officially without his presence. According to sources, the formal pooja for Mahesh26 will take place on the 31st of May, this Friday.

“May 31st happens to be Superstar Krishna’s birthday and the makers felt that it would be an apt day to kick off things. Though Mahesh’s availability for the pooja is quite uncertain, the team may go ahead with it. However, the regular shoot for the film will only start off by the third week of June,” says a source from the unit. According to recent reports, Mahesh Babu will be playing a cop suffering from a weird medical condition in this film, which will have Rayalaseema as its backdrop. Needless to say, the star will be trying out a new accent in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is in the thick of things in the southern industry with many projects to her name, is in talks to play the female lead in the film. The actress is currently busy with Karthi’s next Tamil film and is looking forward to the release of her Dear Comrade, which hits the screens on the 26th of July. An official confirmation from the team is expected to arrive on the first day of the shoot, with which we can have a clear idea on the entire cast and crew.