Mahesh's Babu's Maharshi has been completed successfully

April 18 2019

The shoot of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming summer biggie directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has been completed successfully on April 17th, in Hyderabad. Mahesh himself confirmed this with a post on his social media pages. The team had a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate their last day of filming. Maharshi will have a massive release on May 9th as already planned and it’ll be extra special as it’s Mahesh’s 25th film as a lead hero.

The teaser and two songs from the film have been launched so far, and the next set of promotional materials will be released one by one by the team. Maharshi’s pre-release rights have been sold for whopping rates. The total pre-release business of the film from the sale of all theatrical and non-theatrical rights will be close to 145 CR, as reported earlier.

Mahesh plays Rishi, a character with many stages and phases. He has reportedly given variations in his dubbing to suit his character’s progression. Pooja Hegde pairs up with Mahesh for the first time in Maharshi. The film also has Allari Naresh in a key role, playing Mahesh’s close friend.

The teaser of Maharshi made it clear that the film will showcase all the usual highlight elements that people like in Mahesh. The film is also expected to have a social interest angle like some of Mahesh’s recent hit films like Bharat Ane Nenu and Srimanthudu. Maharshi is expected to cross the numbers done by F2 and emerge as Tollywood’s biggest grosser of the year, when it releases on May 9th.