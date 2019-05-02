  3. Regional
Mahie Gill all set to make her comeback to Punjabi films with this one!

After nearly 3 years, Mahie is set to make her comeback in Punjabi films. She will soon be seen in the Deep Sidhu starrer action thriller Jora - The Second Chapter.

