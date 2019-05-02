Mahie Gill all set to make her comeback to Punjabi films with this one!

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 6.35 pm May 02 2019, 6.35 pm

Mahie Gill has been missing from the Punjabi film scene since her home production Aatishbaazi Ishq crashed at the box office. The actress had even said that she will not be investing any more money on making a Punjabi film. Though her character in Aatishbaazi Ishq was her most recent Punjabi performance, her fans still remember the actress for her performance in Shareek.

After nearly 3 years, Mahie is set to make her comeback in Punjabi films. She will soon be seen in the Deep Sidhu starrer action thriller Jora - The Second Chapter. This one is a sequel to the 2017 release Jora 10 Numbaria which starred Deep Sidhu, Dharmendra, Sardar Sohi, Hobby Dhaliwal, Mukul Dev, Ashish Duggal, Mukesh Tiwari, Mahabir Bhuller, Yaad Grewal, Kul Sidhu, etc.

The sequel, as promised by the makers, will be bigger and better than it's prequel and the good part is that the film will actually be a true sequel as the story moves forward from where it was last left. While many actors from the original starcast have been retained, the new additions like Mahie Gill and Japji Khaira have created a buzz. Mahie will be seen as a police officer in this film and it would be interesting to watch her in this avatar.

Mahie and Japji last worked together in a movie that released more than a decade ago. They were seen sharing the screen space in the Harbhajan Maan starrer Mitti Waajan Maardi (2007). Japji shared a picture of herself with Mahie and quoted, "Film: Jora -the second chapter. It's lovely working with you after so long, God bless you @mahiegill"

Amardeep Singh Gill's Jora - The Second Chapter has gone on the floor a few days ago and the makers are aiming to release it in November 2019. Going by the excitement around the film, it does seem to be a promising project.